AP Top Political News at 1:07 a.m. EST

US nears new cooperation deals with Pacific Island nations

Biden welcomed back to Georgia after laying low in midterms

Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday

Biden political future clouded by classified document probe

Biden and Kishida discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security

McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech

High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman

DHS...

READ MORE