AP Top Political News at 1:07 a.m. EST

US nears new cooperation deals with Pacific Island nations
Biden welcomed back to Georgia after laying low in midterms
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
Biden political future clouded by classified document probe
Biden and Kishida discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security
McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech
High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman
DHS...
READ MORE
US nears new cooperation deals with Pacific Island nations
Biden welcomed back to Georgia after laying low in midterms
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
Biden political future clouded by classified document probe
Biden and Kishida discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security
McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech
High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman
DHS policy protects migrant workers in labor investigations
Biden’s Delaware home is now a player in document drama
Even as NY nurses return to work, more strikes could follow
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.