AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EST

Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group
She made history as Chicago mayor. Reelection may be harder
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The AP Interview: Envoy says Taiwan learns from Ukraine war
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia to seek reelection
Defense chiefs fail to resolve dispute on tanks for Ukraine
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
Illegal border crossings surge...
READ MORE
Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group
She made history as Chicago mayor. Reelection may be harder
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The AP Interview: Envoy says Taiwan learns from Ukraine war
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia to seek reelection
Defense chiefs fail to resolve dispute on tanks for Ukraine
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
Illegal border crossings surge to highest of Biden’s term
Supreme Court: Justices interviewed as part of leak probe
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.