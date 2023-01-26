On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
January 26, 2023 12:06 am
< a min read
      

Slotkin preps Senate run after winning tough reelection bid
How classified documents became a schoolgirl’s show and tell
EXPLAINER: Why the US flipped on sending tanks to Ukraine
Senators: Officials blocking access to mishandled documents
Dems vote to give states more time on new primary calendar
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Leaders are meant to keep state secrets. Just not at home.
‘Happening...

READ MORE

Slotkin preps Senate run after winning tough reelection bid

How classified documents became a schoolgirl’s show and tell

EXPLAINER: Why the US flipped on sending tanks to Ukraine

Senators: Officials blocking access to mishandled documents

Dems vote to give states more time on new primary calendar

Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Leaders are meant to keep state secrets. Just not at home.

‘Happening way too often’: Report delves into mass attacks

House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote

Manchin pushes to delay tax credits for electric vehicles

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
2|1 Aconex for Defense - A High Compliance...
2|1 Real CORs of the Federal Government
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories