AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EST

Slotkin preps Senate run after winning tough reelection bid

How classified documents became a schoolgirl’s show and tell

EXPLAINER: Why the US flipped on sending tanks to Ukraine

Senators: Officials blocking access to mishandled documents

Dems vote to give states more time on new primary calendar

Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Leaders are meant to keep state secrets. Just not at home.

‘Happening...

READ MORE