AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EST

Slotkin preps Senate run after winning tough reelection bid
How classified documents became a schoolgirl’s show and tell
EXPLAINER: Why the US flipped on sending tanks to Ukraine
Senators: Officials blocking access to mishandled documents
Dems vote to give states more time on new primary calendar
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Leaders are meant to keep state secrets. Just not at home.
‘Happening way too often’: Report delves into mass attacks
House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote
Manchin pushes to delay tax credits for electric vehicles
