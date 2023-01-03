AP Top Political News at 12:08 a.m. EST

New Congress to convene, but will McCarthy be House speaker?
Jan. 6 panel shutting down after referring Trump for crimes
2024 contest comes into view with hurdles for both parties
At the Supreme Court, it’s taking longer to hear cases
EXPLAINER: How the House of Representatives elects a speaker
Democrat Katie Hobbs takes office as Arizona governor
Kaptur, longtime Ohio Democrat: Congress overlooks heartland
Biden’s new year pitch...
READ MORE
New Congress to convene, but will McCarthy be House speaker?
Jan. 6 panel shutting down after referring Trump for crimes
2024 contest comes into view with hurdles for both parties
At the Supreme Court, it’s taking longer to hear cases
EXPLAINER: How the House of Representatives elects a speaker
Democrat Katie Hobbs takes office as Arizona governor
Kaptur, longtime Ohio Democrat: Congress overlooks heartland
Biden’s new year pitch focuses on benefits of bipartisanship
Santos should consider resigning, veteran GOP lawmaker says
Trump rings in 2023 facing headwinds in his White House run
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.