AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EST

EXPLAINER: What to expect on Day 2 of House speaker election
McCarthy vows to stay in speaker’s race, with Trump backing
Rep.-elect Santos quiet as speaker vote delays swearing-in
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power
Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate
FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills
Biden to host Japan’s Kishida for talks on NKorea, economy
Biden renominates Garcetti, others...
READ MORE
EXPLAINER: What to expect on Day 2 of House speaker election
McCarthy vows to stay in speaker’s race, with Trump backing
Rep.-elect Santos quiet as speaker vote delays swearing-in
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power
Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate
FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills
Biden to host Japan’s Kishida for talks on NKorea, economy
Biden renominates Garcetti, others as new Senate begins
Jan. 6 panel shutting down after referring Trump for crimes
2024 contest comes into view with hurdles for both parties
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.