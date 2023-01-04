Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
January 4, 2023 12:09 am
< a min read
      

EXPLAINER: What to expect on Day 2 of House speaker election
McCarthy vows to stay in speaker’s race, with Trump backing
Rep.-elect Santos quiet as speaker vote delays swearing-in
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power
Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate
FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills
Biden to host Japan’s Kishida for talks on NKorea, economy
Biden renominates Garcetti, others...

READ MORE

EXPLAINER: What to expect on Day 2 of House speaker election

McCarthy vows to stay in speaker’s race, with Trump backing

Rep.-elect Santos quiet as speaker vote delays swearing-in

McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power

Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate

FDA finalizes rule expanding availability of abortion pills

Biden to host Japan’s Kishida for talks on NKorea, economy

Biden renominates Garcetti, others as new Senate begins

Jan. 6 panel shutting down after referring Trump for crimes

2024 contest comes into view with hurdles for both parties

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 Disaster Preparedness and Security and...
1|10 2023 Life Sciences and Health Care...
1|10 MSP Learning Series: A Step-by-Step...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories