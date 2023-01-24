AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EST

Debt ceiling: 2011 showdown leaves lessons for Biden, GOP

Judge to hold hearing over Georgia special grand jury report

Legal, political strategy in letting FBI search Biden’s home

Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Man who propped feet on Pelosi desk guilty in Jan. 6 case

Kansas senator’s reelection campaign scammed out of $690K

Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat

Pete Ricketts... READ MORE

Debt ceiling: 2011 showdown leaves lessons for Biden, GOP

Judge to hold hearing over Georgia special grand jury report

Legal, political strategy in letting FBI search Biden’s home

Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Man who propped feet on Pelosi desk guilty in Jan. 6 case

Kansas senator’s reelection campaign scammed out of $690K

Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat

Pete Ricketts sworn in as Nebraska senator, replacing Sasse

US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans

Biden’s next climate hurdle: Enticing Americans to buy green

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.