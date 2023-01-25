AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EST

Classified records pose conundrum stretching back to Carter

McCarthy says he’ll block Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel

Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa’s ag potential

Biden meets with Democratic leaders as debt showdown looms

In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine

Proud Boys expecting ‘civil war’ before Jan. 6, witness says

Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says

China uses US debt...

READ MORE