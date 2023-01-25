Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
January 25, 2023 12:11 am
< a min read
      

Classified records pose conundrum stretching back to Carter
McCarthy says he’ll block Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel
Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa’s ag potential
Biden meets with Democratic leaders as debt showdown looms
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine
Proud Boys expecting ‘civil war’ before Jan. 6, witness says
Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says
China uses US debt...

READ MORE

Classified records pose conundrum stretching back to Carter

McCarthy says he’ll block Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel

Yellen visits Zambian farm to showcase Africa’s ag potential

Biden meets with Democratic leaders as debt showdown looms

In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine

Proud Boys expecting ‘civil war’ before Jan. 6, witness says

Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says

China uses US debt battle to deflect pressure on Africa debt

EXPLAINER: Comparing Trump, Biden, Pence classified papers

Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
1|31 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
1|31 The Gartner 2023 Top Priorities for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories