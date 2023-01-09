AP Top Political News at 8:34 a.m. EST

Biden flies in to López Obrador’s new airport for summit
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
McCarthy’s next big task: Win GOP support for House rules
Boebert’s backers urge her to ‘tone down the nasty rhetoric’
State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights
Bernard Kalb, longtime foreign affairs newsman, dies at 100
Outgoing...
READ MORE
Biden flies in to López Obrador’s new airport for summit
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
McCarthy’s next big task: Win GOP support for House rules
Boebert’s backers urge her to ‘tone down the nasty rhetoric’
State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights
Bernard Kalb, longtime foreign affairs newsman, dies at 100
Outgoing Sen. Sasse knows Trump criticism shapes his legacy
Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly to start 2nd term; Kobach is AG
From Trump to governor: Sanders prepares to take on new role
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.