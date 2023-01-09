On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 8:34 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
January 9, 2023 8:34 am
< a min read
      

Biden flies in to López Obrador’s new airport for summit
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
McCarthy’s next big task: Win GOP support for House rules
Boebert’s backers urge her to ‘tone down the nasty rhetoric’
State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights
Bernard Kalb, longtime foreign affairs newsman, dies at 100
Outgoing...

READ MORE

Biden flies in to López Obrador’s new airport for summit

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

McCarthy’s next big task: Win GOP support for House rules

Boebert’s backers urge her to ‘tone down the nasty rhetoric’

State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights

Bernard Kalb, longtime foreign affairs newsman, dies at 100

Outgoing Sen. Sasse knows Trump criticism shapes his legacy

Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly to start 2nd term; Kobach is AG

From Trump to governor: Sanders prepares to take on new role

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News