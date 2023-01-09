AP Top Political News at 8:34 a.m. EST

Biden flies in to López Obrador’s new airport for summit

Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

McCarthy’s next big task: Win GOP support for House rules

Boebert’s backers urge her to ‘tone down the nasty rhetoric’

State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights

Bernard Kalb, longtime foreign affairs newsman, dies at 100

Outgoing...

READ MORE