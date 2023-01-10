AP Top Political News at 1:28 a.m. EST

Biden, López Obrador, Trudeau meet in Mexico City for summit

DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center

Having elected House speaker, Republicans try governing

How Republicans are transforming the House in the majority

Callers keep flooding 988 mental health, suicide helpline

House GOP kicks off majority with vote to slash IRS funding

Trump’s longtime CFO faces sentencing for tax fraud scheme

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take oath...

READ MORE