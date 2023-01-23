Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:30 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
January 23, 2023 12:30 am
< a min read
      

Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
Trump’s MAGA forces threaten to upend vote for RNC chair
Yellen in Zambia to discuss debt to China, public health
Hockey brawls to debt limit: Emmer wrangles House GOP votes
Dems: Biden should be ’embarrassed’ by classified docs case
Military probing whether cancers linked to nuclear silo work
Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter is charged in police assault
Harris rallies...

READ MORE

Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green

Trump’s MAGA forces threaten to upend vote for RNC chair

Yellen in Zambia to discuss debt to China, public health

Hockey brawls to debt limit: Emmer wrangles House GOP votes

Dems: Biden should be ’embarrassed’ by classified docs case

Military probing whether cancers linked to nuclear silo work

Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter is charged in police assault

Harris rallies against GOP push to roll back abortion rights

AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff

Lawmakers seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|29 Acumatica Summit 2023
1|29 Chief Data & Analytics Officer...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories