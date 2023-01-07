AP Top Political News at 12:50 a.m. EST

Biden faces Israel quandary with new Netanyahu government

McCarthy elected House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week

Meet the House clerk wielding the gavel until speaker chosen

Jan. 6 remembrance led by Dems as GOP wrestled with rebels

EXPLAINER: How armored vehicles aid Ukraine at critical time

A look at the final GOP holdouts McCarthy hopes to sway

US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its...

READ MORE