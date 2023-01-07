AP Top Political News at 12:50 a.m. EST

Biden faces Israel quandary with new Netanyahu government
McCarthy elected House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week
Meet the House clerk wielding the gavel until speaker chosen
Jan. 6 remembrance led by Dems as GOP wrestled with rebels
EXPLAINER: How armored vehicles aid Ukraine at critical time
A look at the final GOP holdouts McCarthy hopes to sway
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its...
READ MORE
Biden faces Israel quandary with new Netanyahu government
McCarthy elected House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week
Meet the House clerk wielding the gavel until speaker chosen
Jan. 6 remembrance led by Dems as GOP wrestled with rebels
EXPLAINER: How armored vehicles aid Ukraine at critical time
A look at the final GOP holdouts McCarthy hopes to sway
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution
Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested during Jan. 6 demonstration
As speaker bid falters, mixed views of McCarthy in hometown
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.