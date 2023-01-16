AP Top Political News at 1:26 a.m. EST

House GOP demands visitor logs in Biden classified docs case
Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany
Biden: Americans should ‘pay attention’ to MLK’s legacy
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families
Missouri Democrats say House dress code debate a distraction
More classified documents found at Biden’s home by lawyers
Analysis: Documents probe dents Biden’s claims to competence
Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight...
READ MORE
House GOP demands visitor logs in Biden classified docs case
Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany
Biden: Americans should ‘pay attention’ to MLK’s legacy
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families
Missouri Democrats say House dress code debate a distraction
More classified documents found at Biden’s home by lawyers
Analysis: Documents probe dents Biden’s claims to competence
Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight for better or worse
High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman
Taliban ban on female aid workers poses big dilemma for US
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.