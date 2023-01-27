AP Top Political News at 1:41 a.m. EST

RNC Chair McDaniel fights for reelection in leadership feud
5 women, immense power: Can they keep US from fiscal brink?
Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile
Blinken headed to Mideast as US alarm over violence grows
Past US presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified docs
US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia
...
READ MORE
RNC Chair McDaniel fights for reelection in leadership feud
5 women, immense power: Can they keep US from fiscal brink?
Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile
Blinken headed to Mideast as US alarm over violence grows
Past US presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified docs
US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia
Biden pays tribute to victims of California shootings
Justice Kavanaugh: Supreme Court’s slow start a coincidence
US expands sanctions on Russia’s ‘brutal’ Wagner Group
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.