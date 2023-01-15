AP Top Political News at 7:13 a.m. EST

Biden to touch on voting rights in sermon celebrating MLK
More classified documents found at Biden’s home by lawyers
Biden welcomed back to Georgia after lying low in midterms
Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight for better or worse
High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman
Taliban ban on female aid workers poses big dilemma for US
US nears new cooperation deals with Pacific Island...
READ MORE
Biden to touch on voting rights in sermon celebrating MLK
More classified documents found at Biden’s home by lawyers
Biden welcomed back to Georgia after lying low in midterms
Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight for better or worse
High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman
Taliban ban on female aid workers poses big dilemma for US
US nears new cooperation deals with Pacific Island nations
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
Biden political future clouded by classified document probe
Biden and Kishida discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.