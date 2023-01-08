AP Top Political News at 9:46 a.m. EST

Biden to get a firsthand look at US-Mexico border situation

State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights

Boebert’s backers urge her to ‘tone down the nasty rhetoric’

2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature’s socialist caucus

Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?

Big week for US-Mexico ties going into North American summit

Biden faces Israel quandary with new Netanyahu government

Chaos in the House: McCarthy’s plea,...

READ MORE