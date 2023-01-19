On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Biden on classified docs discovery: ‘There’s no there there’

ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG
January 19, 2023 6:21 pm
< a min read
      

APTOS, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday there was “no there there” following the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office.

“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden said to reporters during a tour of the damage from storms in California. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”

Biden said he was “fully cooperating and...

READ MORE

APTOS, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday there was “no there there” following the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office.

“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden said to reporters during a tour of the damage from storms in California. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”

Biden said he was “fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.

“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” he said. “There’s no there there.”

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cyber: How are you evolving your cyber strategy to ensure data security no matter where your data resides and how your users access it – on premise, in the cloud, in stream, at the edge? Learn the latest cyber strategies and tactics from experts across industry during our exclusive event.

The White House has disclosed that Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records on four separate occasions — on Nov. 2 at the offices of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, on Dec. 20 in the garage of the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, and on Nov. 11 and 12 in the president’s home library.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed Robert Hur, a former Maryland U.S. attorney, to serve as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|25 AFCEA DC Luncheon Series: DISA'S...
1|25 Finance For a Sustainable Future: A new...
1|25 OpenCities Content Publisher Refresher...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories