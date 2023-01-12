On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Biden to host Netherlands’ Rutte for White House talks

The Associated Press
January 12, 2023 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the White House on Tuesday for talks that are expected to center on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby in announcing the meeting called the Netherlands “a very key supporter of security assistance in Ukraine.”

The Netherlands has already contributed $3 billion to support Ukraine and has committed to spending $1 billion more.

Kirby said...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the White House on Tuesday for talks that are expected to center on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby in announcing the meeting called the Netherlands “a very key supporter of security assistance in Ukraine.”

The Netherlands has already contributed $3 billion to support Ukraine and has committed to spending $1 billion more.

Kirby said the two leaders also plan to discuss the Summit for Democracy, which they are co-hosting with Costa Rica, South Korea and Zambia in late March.

        Insight by Verizon: We talk to tech leaders at the Air Force Research Laboratory, Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency to find out how agencies are addressing network modernization, 5G and more. We also get an industry perspective from a trio of Verizon federal experts. 

Biden hosted the inaugural democracy summit in December 2021, which the administration billed as the start of a global conversation about how best to halt the backsliding of democracy.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|18 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
1|18 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
1|18 Frictionless Data Security and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories