On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press
January 28, 2023 1:25 pm
< a min read
      

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced on Saturday.

Carney tested positive late Friday using an at-home antigen test after experiencing mild symptoms, according to a news release.

Carney, 66, said he’s “feeling fine” and is isolating himself — following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — and will work from home.

This marks Carney’s second publicly announced bout with...

READ MORE

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced on Saturday.

Carney tested positive late Friday using an at-home antigen test after experiencing mild symptoms, according to a news release.

Carney, 66, said he’s “feeling fine” and is isolating himself — following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — and will work from home.

This marks Carney’s second publicly announced bout with coronavirus in the past several months. He tested positive last May.

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

Carney is in second term as governor and thus barred by term limits from seeking reelection in 2024.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|3 The Future of Cloud in 2027 – From...
2|3 Your Vendor Is Just Not That Into You
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories