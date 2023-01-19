On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Russia’s FSB opens espionage case against American

The Associated Press
January 19, 2023 2:05 pm
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Federal Security Service said Thursday it has initiated an espionage case against a U.S. citizen, but did not name the person or specify whether they were in custody.

In a brief statement, the FSB service said the American is “suspected of collecting intelligence information on biological topics directed against the security of the Russian Federation.”

The U.S. State Department had no immediate comment.

The charge carries a potential prison term of...

READ MORE

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Federal Security Service said Thursday it has initiated an espionage case against a U.S. citizen, but did not name the person or specify whether they were in custody.

In a brief statement, the FSB service said the American is “suspected of collecting intelligence information on biological topics directed against the security of the Russian Federation.”

The U.S. State Department had no immediate comment.

The charge carries a potential prison term of 10-20 years.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cyber: How are you evolving your cyber strategy to ensure data security no matter where your data resides and how your users access it – on premise, in the cloud, in stream, at the edge? Learn the latest cyber strategies and tactics from experts across industry during our exclusive event.

Paul Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, has been jailed in Russia for four years on espionage charges that his family and the United States government have said are baseless.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|25 AFCEA DC Luncheon Series: DISA'S...
1|25 Finance For a Sustainable Future: A new...
1|25 OpenCities Content Publisher Refresher...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories