On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Spain to end mandatory use of face masks on public transport

The Associated Press
January 26, 2023 10:30 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Spain is set to end the mandatory use of face masks on public transport nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said Thursday that she would recommend that the government remove the health regulation when the Cabinet meets on Feb. 7.

Face mask will remain obligatory inside hospitals, health clinics, dentist offices and pharmacies.

Face masks became mandatory both indoors and outside in May...

READ MORE

MADRID (AP) — Spain is set to end the mandatory use of face masks on public transport nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said Thursday that she would recommend that the government remove the health regulation when the Cabinet meets on Feb. 7.

Face mask will remain obligatory inside hospitals, health clinics, dentist offices and pharmacies.

Face masks became mandatory both indoors and outside in May 2020 when the country was reeling from the initial wave of the coronavirus. That was eventually rolled back in April last year to just wearing them in public transport and healthcare centers.

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

Spain was able to move past the pandemic thanks to a vaccinating over 90% of its population.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
2|1 Aconex for Defense - A High Compliance...
2|1 Real CORs of the Federal Government
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories