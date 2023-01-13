On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

US Navy warship to bear name of Medal of Honor recipient

The Associated Press
January 13, 2023 11:33 am
1 min read
      

A U.S. Navy destroyer is going to bear the name of a Medal of Honor recipient from Massachusetts who was severely wounded but continued to direct sailors who repelled an enemy attack in Vietnam.

An Arleigh Burke destroyer will be named for retired Navy Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced on Thursday.

Kelley was a Navy lieutenant leading a column of eight river assault craft on a mission to extract infantry...

READ MORE

A U.S. Navy destroyer is going to bear the name of a Medal of Honor recipient from Massachusetts who was severely wounded but continued to direct sailors who repelled an enemy attack in Vietnam.

An Arleigh Burke destroyer will be named for retired Navy Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced on Thursday.

Kelley was a Navy lieutenant leading a column of eight river assault craft on a mission to extract infantry soldiers from a riverbank when the boats came under enemy fire in 1969 in Kien Hoa Province.

Kelley ordered his boats to form a protective barrier around a crippled troop carrier and exposed his own boat to enemy fire while directing fire against the enemy ambush. Despite suffering head injuries, Kelley continued to direct his forces until the enemy attack was silenced.

        Insight by Red Hat: As NNSA’s James Wolff notes, agencies now know that complexity is a way of life in the cloud. So how can agencies avoid chaos and spiraling costs? IT leaders from DISA, Energy, GSA, State and VA join Wolff to share their early winning strategies.

Kelley overcame his injuries and continued to serve in the surface fleet. He was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1970. After his military service, he joined the Massachusetts Department of Veterans’ Services, becoming secretary in 2003.

Having served on warships, and as an executive officer and commanding officer of a frigate, Kelley, 83, of Somerville, Massachusetts, said he understands the distinction of having a ship bear his name.

“It is a tremendous honor and I am truly humbled, especially as a surface warfare sailor,” he said in a statement.

The warship, DDG-140, was funded in the fiscal 2023 budget. It’ll be built at a shipyard in either in Maine or Mississippi.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|19 2023 GPS Spoofing – History and...
1|19 The Gartner 2023 Leadership Vision: The...
1|19 Next-Gen Computing Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories