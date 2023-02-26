AP Top Political News at 12:03 p.m. EST

CIA director: Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine

Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program

Failing at polls, election deniers focus on state GOP posts

Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid

In 2024 campaign, kingmaker role again for South Carolina?

Carter: Still a model for candidates asking ‘Why not me?’

Justice Thomas wrote of ‘crushing weight’ of student loans READ MORE