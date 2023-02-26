On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:03 p.m. EST

The Associated Press
February 26, 2023 12:03 pm
< a min read
      

CIA director: Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program
Failing at polls, election deniers focus on state GOP posts
Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid
In 2024 campaign, kingmaker role again for South Carolina?
Carter: Still a model for candidates asking ‘Why not me?’
Justice Thomas wrote of ‘crushing weight’ of student loans

READ MORE

CIA director: Putin too confident he can grind down Ukraine

Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program

Failing at polls, election deniers focus on state GOP posts

Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid

In 2024 campaign, kingmaker role again for South Carolina?

Carter: Still a model for candidates asking ‘Why not me?’

Justice Thomas wrote of ‘crushing weight’ of student loans

Some Democratic-led states seek to bolster voter protections

Appreciating Jimmy Carter, outspoken but ‘never irrelevant’

Chicago mayor’s race dominated by concerns about city crime

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News