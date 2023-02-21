AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EST

Biden to rally allies as Ukraine war gets more complicated
High court takes 1st look at law that shields internet firms
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine
Sneaking a president from DC to Kyiv without anyone noticing
Congress floats ways to secure skies after Chinese balloon
Social Security and Medicare: Troubling math, tough politics
Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
Record 6,542 guns...
READ MORE
Biden to rally allies as Ukraine war gets more complicated
High court takes 1st look at law that shields internet firms
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine
Sneaking a president from DC to Kyiv without anyone noticing
Congress floats ways to secure skies after Chinese balloon
Social Security and Medicare: Troubling math, tough politics
Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
Record 6,542 guns intercepted at US airport security in 2022
Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll
Biden’s test: Sustaining unity as Ukraine war enters Year 2
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.