AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EST

Sinema’s split from Democrats shows party discord in Arizona
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions
US officials offer Congress briefing on Trump, Biden papers
Biden’s State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy
US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
Election skeptics slow...
READ MORE
Sinema’s split from Democrats shows party discord in Arizona
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions
US officials offer Congress briefing on Trump, Biden papers
Biden’s State of the Union to tout policy wins on economy
US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
Election skeptics slow to get sweeping changes in GOP states
Biden makes progress on ‘unity agenda’ outlined in 2022
Electronic pollbook security raises concerns going into 2024
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.