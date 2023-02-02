AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EST

After bitter RNC meeting, Democrats look to project unity

House GOP preparing to oust Democrat from committee

FBI searches Biden’s vacation home; no classified documents

Biden, McCarthy meet face-to-face on debt crisis worries

First sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years released

Top Dem on House intel seeks briefings on classified records

Warnock, deal-maker yet party loyalist, settles into Senate

Through tears, outgoing top White House aide...

READ MORE