Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
February 10, 2023 12:13 am
Biden faces doubt from some voters who backed Dems in 2022

AP source: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump

Rioter who menaced officer with Confederate flag gets prison

US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

20 years later, Senate eyes repeal of Iraq war authorization

US House votes to condemn China over balloon surveillance

In GOP-held Florida, Biden vows no cuts to Social Security

Sen. John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests

GOP opens ‘weaponization’ probe with sweeping claims of bias

Black lawmakers cite racism as Missouri House OKs crime bill

Government News

