On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 9:08 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
February 15, 2023 9:08 am
< a min read
      

Ukraine aid support softens in the US: AP-NORC Poll
White House: GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion
IRS nominee: No audit boost for households under $400,000
White House: Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all
Nikki Haley to formally launch GOP campaign for White House
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
Nikki Haley announces run for president, challenging Trump
In Trump...

READ MORE

Ukraine aid support softens in the US: AP-NORC Poll

White House: GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion

IRS nominee: No audit boost for households under $400,000

White House: Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all

Nikki Haley to formally launch GOP campaign for White House

California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection

Nikki Haley announces run for president, challenging Trump

In Trump probe, US seeks to pierce attorney-client privilege

Pence to fight special counsel subpoena on 2020 election

GOP leaders start laying groundwork for more Ukraine aid

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 SpaceCom 2023
2|21 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and...
2|21 eCare Vault Webinar: The Public Sector...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories