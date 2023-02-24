AP Top Political News at 12:17 a.m. EST

Tired of Texans running for president? 2024 may be reprieve
Jimmy Carter: White House rise depended on twists before ’76
China’s global influence worries U.S. majority: AP-NORC poll
Republicans set opening presidential debate for August
US mass killings linked to extremism spiked over last decade
Putin, Afghans among top gift givers to Bidens in 2021
What’s a special grand jury and how does it work?
White House urging...
READ MORE
Tired of Texans running for president? 2024 may be reprieve
Jimmy Carter: White House rise depended on twists before ’76
China’s global influence worries U.S. majority: AP-NORC poll
Republicans set opening presidential debate for August
US mass killings linked to extremism spiked over last decade
Putin, Afghans among top gift givers to Bidens in 2021
What’s a special grand jury and how does it work?
White House urging higher fines for train safety violations
2 Pakistanis leave Guantanamo after 20 years without charges
US nominates Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.