AP Top Political News at 1:08 a.m. EST

DeSantis eyes 2024 from afar as GOP rivals move toward runs
Biden to promote administration wins in speech to Democrats
A South Dakota Senate aide’s allegation roils GOP politics
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Trump campaign staff on 2020 election lies: ‘fan the flame’
Biden’s handwritten notes part of classified docs probe
Biden, Black caucus agree on path forward on police reform
House GOP votes...
READ MORE
DeSantis eyes 2024 from afar as GOP rivals move toward runs
Biden to promote administration wins in speech to Democrats
A South Dakota Senate aide’s allegation roils GOP politics
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Trump campaign staff on 2020 election lies: ‘fan the flame’
Biden’s handwritten notes part of classified docs probe
Biden, Black caucus agree on path forward on police reform
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee
US to send Ukraine longer-range bombs in latest turnaround
US releases Guantanamo prisoner once tortured at CIA sites
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.