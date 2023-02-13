AP Top Political News at 12:45 a.m. EST

Haley faces ‘high-wire act’ in 2024 bid against Trump

Google to expand misinformation “prebunking” in Europe

US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

Army sees safety, not ‘wokeness,’ as top recruiting obstacle

GOP election tactics no surprise to Wisconsin’s Black voters

Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada

Biden hosts GOP, Dem governors at White House for dinner

Pence subpoena could set...

READ MORE