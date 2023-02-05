AP Top Political News at 12:58 a.m. EST

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

Biden makes progress on ‘unity agenda’ outlined in 2022

Electronic pollbook security raises concerns going into 2024

Dems reshuffle primaries to stress diversity over tradition

State of the Union: Biden sees economic glow, GOP sees gloom

How Democrats’ early-voting order in 2024 compares with 2020

Sorry, not sorry: Some...

READ MORE