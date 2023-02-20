AP Top Political News at 8:09 a.m. EST

Biden visits Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: ‘Kyiv stands’

Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal

Record 6,542 guns intercepted at US airport security in ’22

Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll

Biden’s test: Sustaining unity as Ukraine war enters Year 2

US averts UN diplomatic crisis over Israeli settlements

US warns China not to send weapons to Russia for Ukraine war

...

READ MORE