On Air: GolfDMV
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

AP Top Political News at 8:09 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
February 12, 2023 8:09 am
< a min read
      

Army sees safety, not ‘wokeness,’ as top recruiting obstacle
GOP election tactics no surprise to Wisconsin’s Black voters
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
Biden hosts GOP, Dem governors at White House for dinner
Pence subpoena could set up fight over executive privilege
Jill Biden not shy about her ‘Philly girl’ sports fandom
Schools become flashpoint for Republicans eyeing White House
Bickering bogs down Capitol...

READ MORE

Army sees safety, not ‘wokeness,’ as top recruiting obstacle

GOP election tactics no surprise to Wisconsin’s Black voters

Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada

Biden hosts GOP, Dem governors at White House for dinner

Pence subpoena could set up fight over executive privilege

Jill Biden not shy about her ‘Philly girl’ sports fandom

Schools become flashpoint for Republicans eyeing White House

Bickering bogs down Capitol riot trial of Proud Boys leaders

Kansas GOP picks election conspiracy promoter as new leader

US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News