Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Alabama, killing 2

KIMBERLY CHANDLER and LOLITA C. BALDOR
February 15, 2023 8:07 pm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff’s office said.

“We have no survivors,” Investigator Brent Patterson said. “We have a crime scene here. We have it taped off.”

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed. An Army official said the helicopter, which was on a training mission, crashed around 3:30 p.m. local time and caught fire. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident that was under investigation.

The UH-60 helicopter, more widely known as a Black Hawk, crashed northwest of Huntsville along Alabama Highway 53, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement.

Local news outlets showed large plumes of black smoke rising from the crash site. Multiple emergency response vehicles were on scene.

“I’m deeply saddened by the fatal helicopter crash that happened in Madison County today,” U.S. Rep. Dale Strong said in a tweet. “My heart hurts for those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and for their families as they learn of this news.”

