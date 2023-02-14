On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Kyrgyz ex-president released from prison for treatment

The Associated Press
February 14, 2023 1:22 pm
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — The former president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, was released from prison on Tuesday in order to seek medical treatment.

Atambayev, who led the Central Asian former Soviet republic from 2011 to 2017, was convicted in 2020 of corruption and abuse of power and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

His supporters have repeatedly complained that he has not received adequate medical treatment in prison for conditions including heart trouble and gastritis.

After...

READ MORE

MOSCOW (AP) — The former president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, was released from prison on Tuesday in order to seek medical treatment.

Atambayev, who led the Central Asian former Soviet republic from 2011 to 2017, was convicted in 2020 of corruption and abuse of power and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

His supporters have repeatedly complained that he has not received adequate medical treatment in prison for conditions including heart trouble and gastritis.

After leaving the prison, Atambayev said he would soon travel to Spain for treatment and that he intended to return to Kyrgyzstan.

        Insight by HP: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and his guest, Todd Gustafson, president of HP Federal, LLC and the head of U.S. public sector at HP, Inc. will discuss how can agencies can take advantage of secure cloud capabilities and other technologies to drive better mission outcomes.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News Health News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|20 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
2|20 Are You REALLY Safeguarding Your Backup...
2|20 Microsoft Security Virtual Training Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories