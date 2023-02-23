On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Polish authorities charge Russian with spying for Moscow

The Associated Press
February 23, 2023 1:20 pm
< a min read
      

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in northeastern Poland have charged a Russian man living in Poland with having spied for Moscow between 2015 and 2022, officials said Thursday.

The man, who was not identified, has been in custody since April.

Grazyna Wawryniuk, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors in the city of Gdansk, said he was accused of gathering and passing to Russian intelligence detailed information on Polish troops near the northeastern border with Russia’s exclave...

READ MORE

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in northeastern Poland have charged a Russian man living in Poland with having spied for Moscow between 2015 and 2022, officials said Thursday.

The man, who was not identified, has been in custody since April.

Grazyna Wawryniuk, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors in the city of Gdansk, said he was accused of gathering and passing to Russian intelligence detailed information on Polish troops near the northeastern border with Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad.

The prosecutors said the indictment was sent to a court in Gdansk, on the Baltic Sea coast, last week.

        Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange: From enterprise to the tactical edge — discover how the Defense Department and military services intend to advance their use of cloud technologies

It was not immediately clear when the suspect would be tried, but it is usually months before a trial is launched. If convicted he could face a 10-year prison term.

Poland’s usually tense relations with Russia were frozen a year ago when Moscow attacked their mutual neighbor Ukraine. Poland supports Ukraine’s struggle on the diplomatic level but also providing armaments and humanitarian aid.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Fort Belvoir Tech Expo
3|1 Operational Technology Security Summit
3|1 NJSBA School Finance Conference 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories