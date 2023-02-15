On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

Serbian right-wingers rally against Western plan for Kosovo

The Associated Press
February 15, 2023 3:43 pm
2 min read
      

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of Serbian nationalists rallied in Belgrade on Wednesday, demanding that President Aleksandar Vucic rejects a Western plan to normalize ties with breakaway Kosovo and pulls out of negotiations.

Shouting “Treason” and carrying banners reading “No surrender,” the right-wing protesters blocked traffic as they gathered near the Serbian presidency building in central Belgrade. The protesters are also strongly pro-Russian, and one banner read: “Betrayal of Kosovo is betrayal of Russia!”

Serbian...

READ MORE

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of Serbian nationalists rallied in Belgrade on Wednesday, demanding that President Aleksandar Vucic rejects a Western plan to normalize ties with breakaway Kosovo and pulls out of negotiations.

Shouting “Treason” and carrying banners reading “No surrender,” the right-wing protesters blocked traffic as they gathered near the Serbian presidency building in central Belgrade. The protesters are also strongly pro-Russian, and one banner read: “Betrayal of Kosovo is betrayal of Russia!”

Serbian media reported that one group pushed though metal fences toward the entrance at the end of the rally but was prevented by riot police from reaching the door.

The protest comes amid efforts by U.S. and European Union officials to mediate a solution for the long-standing dispute between Serbia and Kosovo, a former Serbian province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize.

        Insight by Okta: As agencies work to improve customer service — both for the public and for their own users — identity takes center stage. Learn more now in our ebook featuring the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, CISA and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Serbia has relied on Russia and China in its refusal to acknowledge Kosovo’s independence, which is backed by Washington and most EU countries. Western officials fear Russia could use simmering tensions in Kosovo to try to destabilize the Balkans and avert some attention from the invasion of Ukraine.

Serbia’s populist president Vucic has said he was ready to consider the Western plan. Its provisions have not been published but it reportedly stipulates that Serbia would not object to Kosovo’s membership in international institutions, including the United Nations.

In Kosovo’s capital Pristina late Wednesday, scores of students protested peacefully against aspects of the proposed agreement with Serbia.

In Serbia, pro-Russian right-wing groups have demanded that Belgrade stop all negotiations over Kosovo and publish the Western plan. Vucic has said this would mean the end of Serbia’s integration into the EU and the country’s international isolation.

Serbia formally seeks EU entry but Vucic has also nurtured close ties with Moscow. Serbia remains the only country in Europe that has not joined sanctions against Russia, though it has condemned the invasion.

Kosovo declared independence after a war in 1998-99 that killed around 13,000 people. Following an armed uprising by ethnic Albanian separatists, Serbia responded with a brutal crackdown that ended after a NATO bombing campaign.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 SpaceCom 2023
2|21 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and...
2|21 eCare Vault Webinar: The Public Sector...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories