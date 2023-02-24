On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Texans who have run for president over the last 7 decades

The Associated Press
February 24, 2023 12:21 am
1 min read
      

No current or former Texas politician has announced a campaign for the 2024 presidential race. If that trend holds, it would be the first time since 1972 — and just the second time since 1952 — that a Texan hasn’t competed in a presidential primary or been on a major party’s White House ticket.

A look at candidates from the state through the years:

2024: ???

2020: Democratic former Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Democratic former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro

2016: Republican Sen. Ted Cruz; Republican former Gov. Rick Perry

2012: Perry; Republican Rep. Ron Paul

2008: Paul

2004: Republican President George W. Bush was reelected

2000: Gov. George W. Bush won the presidency

1996: Republican Sen. Phil Gramm; Texas businessman Ross Perot was the Reform Party presidential nominee

1992: Republican President George H.W. Bush was defeated for reelection; Perot ran as an independent

1988: Vice President George H.W. Bush won the presidency; Paul was the Libertarian Party presidential nominee; Sen. Lloyd Bentsen was the Democratic vice presidential nominee

1984: Republican Vice President George H.W. Bush won reelection

1980: Former Rep. George H.W. Bush was GOP vice presidential nominee; former Democratic Gov. John Connally ran in the Republican primary

1976: Bentsen

1972: None

1968: President Lyndon B. Johnson declined to seek reelection but was on Democratic primary ballots in early voting states.

1964: Johnson was reelected as president

1960: Johnson was the Democratic vice presidential nominee

1956: Johnson

1952: None

Top Stories