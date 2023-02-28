On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Government News

West Virginia Senate enhances drug penalties to felony

JOHN RABY
February 28, 2023 2:53 pm
1 min read
      

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make it a felony to possess fentanyl and some other illegal drugs in the opioid-ravaged state.

The bill passed on a 32-1 vote and now goes before the House of Delegates. The regular session ends March 11.

Republican Sen. Charles Trump, of Morgan County, said the idea behind enhancing penalties for drug possession from a misdemeanor is to move those cases from...

READ MORE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make it a felony to possess fentanyl and some other illegal drugs in the opioid-ravaged state.

The bill passed on a 32-1 vote and now goes before the House of Delegates. The regular session ends March 11.

Republican Sen. Charles Trump, of Morgan County, said the idea behind enhancing penalties for drug possession from a misdemeanor is to move those cases from magistrate court to circuit court, where there are more resources and programs available, including drug treatment courts and supervised probation.

Besides fentanyl, the drugs designated in the bill are heroin, cocaine, PCP, LSD and methamphetamine.

        Insight by Ciena and AT&T: Mission requirements to get speed and high bandwidth to users far and wide is leading agencies to adopt 5G, low-earth satellite and other emerging agile network technologies. We share details from efforts at Coast Guard, CBP, CISA and Energy in this exclusive executive briefing.

“Our magistrates don’t have the same tools available to them to deal with people with bad drug habits that the circuit courts do,” Trump said.

Since 2000, West Virginia has had by far the highest rate of opioid-related deaths in the nation. Substance abuse in West Virginia over the past two decades also drove a huge increase in foster placements. There are more than 6,500 children in foster care in the state, with most living with grandparents, other relatives or close friends.

More than half the states since 2021 have at least considered legislation aimed at stemming the toll of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill last year that increased penalties for fentanyl distribution to a prison term of three to 15 years upon conviction as well as a term of 10 to 20 years for transporting fentanyl into West Virginia from out of state. The bill passed Monday would increase fentanyl and other drug-related prison terms even more.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|6 2023 AFA Warfare Symposium
3|6 Future Soldier Technology Conference...
3|6 2023 Pacific Operational Science &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories