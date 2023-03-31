AP Top Political News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week

Trump indictment throws 2024 race into uncharted territory

Trump indictment and hush money investigation, explained

Trump’s legal worries extend far beyond charges in New York

Among 160 years of presidential scandals, Trump stands alone

Who’s who in the Manhattan DA’s Donald Trump indictment

Donald Trump was just indicted. Here’s what happens next

Conservative media figures leap to Donald Trump’s defense READ MORE