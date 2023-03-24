On Air:
AP Top Political News at 12:42 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
March 24, 2023 12:42 am
Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates

GOP sets vote on ‘parents rights’ in clash over schools

Biden’s Canada agenda stacked: NORAD, migration deals likely

Trump grand jury turns to other matters, done for the week

House China panel turns focus to plight of Uyghurs

Lawmakers tell ex-CEOs ‘you must answer’ for bank failures

A look at the uranium-based ammo the UK will send to Ukraine

Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation

Senate Ethics admonishes Graham for campaign solicitations

Informant didn’t spy on Proud Boys defense, prosecutors say

