Government News

AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
March 30, 2023 12:23 am
House GOP pushes sprawling bill to ‘unleash’ American energy
Harris enters the fray over democracy with visit to Tanzania
Taiwan’s president begins US visit to shore up support
Trump turning to video messages to bypass traditional media
TikTok ban pushed by Missouri’s Hawley blocked in Senate
Milley: US has long way to go to build munitions stockpile
Biden won’t veto Republican-led bill ending COVID emergency
Trump grand jury...

Trump grand jury poised to take pre-planned break from case

Poll: Cut federal spending — but not big-ticket programs

Senate votes to repeal Iraq War approval many see as mistake

