AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

House GOP pushes sprawling bill to ‘unleash’ American energy

Harris enters the fray over democracy with visit to Tanzania

Taiwan’s president begins US visit to shore up support

Trump turning to video messages to bypass traditional media

TikTok ban pushed by Missouri’s Hawley blocked in Senate

Milley: US has long way to go to build munitions stockpile

Biden won’t veto Republican-led bill ending COVID emergency

Trump grand jury...

READ MORE