AP Top Political News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

DeSantis team welcomes contrast with Trump ‘chaos’ candidacy

House GOP to subpoena Blinken over Afghanistan dissent cable

US to adopt new restrictions on using commercial spyware

Harris pledges aid to Ghana amid security, economic concerns

Christie: GOP needs someone who can quickly take down Trump

Twenty years on, reflection and regret on 2002 Iraq war vote

Georgia judge orders prosecutors to reply to Trump challenge

Supreme Court skeptical...

READ MORE