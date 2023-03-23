AP Top Political News at 12:22 a.m. EDT

Biden approval dips near lowest point: AP-NORC poll

Iraq WMD failures shadow US intelligence 20 years later

A look at the uranium-based ammo the UK will send to Ukraine

Americans’ faith in banks low after failures: AP-NORC poll

AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session

Senate votes to keep 2001 authorization for war on terror

GOP operative who advised Youngkin moves to pro-DeSantis PAC

Arizona court...

READ MORE