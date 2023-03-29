On Air:
AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
March 29, 2023 12:09 am
Poll: Cut federal spending — but not big-ticket programs

Basic training without yelling: Army recruits get 2nd chance

Senate poised to vote on repeal of Iraq war powers

AP sources: Judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury

AP sources: No more action from Trump grand jury this week

Biden: GOP policies would surrender tech economy to China

Army quickly plans new ads after Jonathan Majors’ arrest

Harris, in Africa, confronts painful past, envisions future

US, Russia stop sharing nuke data under faltering New START

DeSantis team welcomes contrast with Trump ‘chaos’ candidacy

