AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EST

The Associated Press
March 9, 2023 12:11 am
Spokesman: GOP leader McConnell hospitalized after fall
Tucker Carlson’s scorn for Trump revealed in court papers
Senate votes to block DC crime laws, Biden supportive
Veterans testify of ‘catastrophic’ impact of Afghan collapse
Lawsuit against Fox shows the news behind the Trump news
FBI tested by attacks, politically explosive investigations
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3T over 10 years
Al-Qaida suspect transferred from US prison to...

