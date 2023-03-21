Trending:
AP Top Political News at 1:34 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press
March 21, 2023 1:34 am
Army of lobbyists helped water down banking regulations

In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work

US tells China not to overread likely Taiwan president visit

Biden signs measure nullifying DC criminal code revisions

Saudi Arabia frees American imprisoned over critical tweets

Trump legal woes force another moment of choosing for GOP

Biden issues first veto, taking on new Republican House

Trump indictment would be unprecedented in US history

Some Trump supporters ambivalent on calls for protests

House GOP demands info from NY prosecutor about Trump case

