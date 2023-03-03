AP Top Political News at 6:05 a.m. EST

How Biden leaves wiggle room to opt against reelection bid

Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House

Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 riot harm, Justice Dept. says

Rep. George Santos under investigation by House Ethics panel

Echoes of Pelosi as new leadership era begins for Democrats

Biden rallies Senate Democrats, endorses Republican measure

Black Vietnam vet at last getting his due: Medal of Honor READ MORE