AP Top Political News at 12:50 a.m. EDT

Twenty years on, reflection and regret on 2002 Iraq war vote

DeSantis team welcomes contrast with Trump ‘chaos’ candidacy

Harris to meet Ghana’s president as she begins Africa trip

Trump, facing potential indictment, holds defiant Waco rally

GOP states press voter photo ID rules, with unclear effects

Biden’s Justice Dept. keeps hard line in death row cases

Army pulls recruiting ads after Jonathan Majors’ arrest

Tax the rich?... READ MORE

Twenty years on, reflection and regret on 2002 Iraq war vote

DeSantis team welcomes contrast with Trump ‘chaos’ candidacy

Harris to meet Ghana’s president as she begins Africa trip

Trump, facing potential indictment, holds defiant Waco rally

GOP states press voter photo ID rules, with unclear effects

Biden’s Justice Dept. keeps hard line in death row cases

Army pulls recruiting ads after Jonathan Majors’ arrest

Tax the rich? Chicago mayoral hopefuls debate city budget

Biden’s pick to lead FAA withdraws amid shaky Senate support

McConnell leaves rehab facility after therapy for concussion

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.