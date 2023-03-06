AP Top Political News at 9:22 a.m. EST

Biden reelection bid faces resistance from some Democrats

Fox libel defense at odds with top GOP presidential foes

Digital foot soldiers: Pro-Trump bots swarm DeSantis, Haley

Kansas plan keeping low wages for disabled angers advocates

In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault

Ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won’t challenge Trump in 2024

Restoring rights for felons a rare bipartisan voting change

Army boss’ mission: Persuade schools... READ MORE

Biden reelection bid faces resistance from some Democrats

Fox libel defense at odds with top GOP presidential foes

Digital foot soldiers: Pro-Trump bots swarm DeSantis, Haley

Kansas plan keeping low wages for disabled angers advocates

In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault

Ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won’t challenge Trump in 2024

Restoring rights for felons a rare bipartisan voting change

Army boss’ mission: Persuade schools to welcome recruiters

Manafort, US government settle civil case for $3.15 million

Trump pitches a sequel, but shies away from attacking rivals

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.